Arunachal: Chakma Students’ Union & schools  join hand for voluntary donation drive for Longliang village fire victims

DIYUN- The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union ( APCSU) , schools under chakma inhabited areas such as New Rising English Academy, Karuna Vidya Niketan, Bodhi Gyan School, Mahabodhi School and others have come forward and organised voluntary donation drive to help and stand with the families of fire victims of Longliang village under lazu circle of Tirap District where 114 families rendered homeless and two lives were lost in a massive fire that took place in Longliang village on March 18.

The voluntary donation drive was conducted at daily market of Diyun Bazaar at two places and schools has carried out voluntary donation at their respective schools on 25th March and will continue till 28th March by remaining schools under chakma inhabited areas stated Drishya Muni Chakma, President ( APCSU).

Sealed donation box(s) was opened in presence of EAC Diyun at his office to count the donated amount transparently and collected amount with donors list was handed over to EAC Diyun for records and further transfer the amount to DC Khonsa through ADC Bordumsa.

EAC Diyun Shri S Roy appreciated the initiative and APCSU President Drishya Muni Chakma said, “We are really thankful to the people of Diyun and Schools authority of New Rising English academy, Mahabodhi School, Bodhi Gyan school , Karuna Vidya Niketan and others for their selfless voluntary contribution and immense support to the victims families of Longliang massive fire. Just a little kindness can go a long way.”