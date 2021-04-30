Arunachal: Bear cub rescued, handed over to DFO D. Ering WLS

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – A healthy female Bear cub of around 3 months old which was rescued from Gueng lake area in the mountainous jungle, some 7 KM from Riga village under Siang District by a tracking team tour to the lake sites led by Ojing Tasing, MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng, was handed over to Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary by one Daniel Jamoh from Yagrung village of East Siang District today afternoon.

While handing over the Bear cub, Daniel Jamoh informed that he was among the team of exposure tour toward the natural lakes locally called ‘Gueng’, which comprises a total of 6 natural lakes on the high mountain, some 7 KM from Riga village and the cub was found around the tracking route to the lake.

“The Bear cub was found stranded on the foot track and seemingly the mother of the cub must have been killed by the hunter, so we decided to rescue and hand it over to the Zoo or to the wildlife department as the motherless small cub will be killed by some other predators in the jungle”, said Ojing Tasing, MLA from Pangin-Boleng who suggested the wildlife official to keep the name of the cub as Gueng deriving from the name of the Gueng Lake.

Pangin Boleng MLA, Ojing Tasing, ZPM and other Panchayat leaders from Riga village toured the Gueng Lake area on Wednesday and returned on Thursday after a night halt at the lake site. Tasing informed that the visit was to promote the lake sites as a tourist destination.

Meanwhile, Tasang Taga, DFO, D. Ering Memorial WL Sanctuary has appreciated the noble initiative of MLA Ojing Tasing and Daniel Jamoh to rescue and hand over the motherless Bear cub to the wildlife department. “The cub will be sent to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation, Pakke Tiger Reserve, Seijosa on Saturday where the cub will be looked after in the centre and the permission to shift the cub from DEWS Pasighat Division office to Pakke Tiger Reserve has also been received from PCCF & Chief Wildlife Warden, Itanagar”, added Taga.