SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking CBI probe into death of former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul

NEW DELHI- The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI ) into the unnatural death of former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul.

The plea filed by an NGO, Social Vigilance Team was came up for hearing before a Bench of Justices UU Lalit, Indira Banerjee and KM Joseph which noted that the plea has been filed 4 years after the incident and that the petitioner has no connection with the deceased CM.

“The person committed suicide four years ago. You made a representation one year later and you have no relationship with the deceased. Either you withdraw or we will dismiss,” the Bench remarked.

Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave sought liberty to approach the High Court.

“We will only say you can seek appropriate remedy as are open in law,” the Court responded.

The petitioner then proceeded to withdraw the petition.

Late Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul had named some sitting as well as former Supreme Court judges and senior Congress politicians in a 60-page suicide letter he left behind at the time of his death last August. His wife has demanded a CBI probe into the corruption charges levelled by Pul.

A letter by Pul’s wife Dangwimsai seeking a probe into the suicide note by her husband was placed in court and converted into a petition.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave had withdrawn the letter after it was converted into a writ. He had submitted in Supreme Court that the note states that a former judge had approached Pul on behalf of the Chief Justice of India, J S Khehar.

Dave had questioned why the letter written by Dangwimsai was converted into a writ petition citing a Supreme Court judgment which said the top court and High Court judges could be probed for corruption with prior permission from the CJI.

“If the CJI himself is the person against allegations are made, then the government shall consult any judge of the SC,” Dave had said.