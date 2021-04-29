Arunachal: Placement Cell, RGU holds a Brief Ceremony for Distribution of Appointment Letters

ITANAGAR- A brief but impressive ceremony was held today in the Secretariat of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University in to distribute appointment letters to seven students of the University who have been appointed as teachers under Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas Arunachal Pradesh Trust.

The programme was chaired by Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Vice Chancellor of RGU and attended by Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar, Prof. Tasi Kaye, Prof. in-charge of Placement Cell and Dr. Miazi Hazam from the Dept. of English. The newly-appointed teachers were congratulated and briefed by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor and others present on the occasion regarding their role and duty towards the society and the nation as teachers.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor urged upon the newly-appointed teachers to be honest and sincere in their profession as part of the ongoing battle against the menace of corruption. He showed them a copy of the Preamble to the Constitution of India and asked them to make their students aware of the importance of the Constitution of the country and their fundamental duties towards the nation. Prof. Kushwaha also advised them regarding the importance of proper attire in the dignified profession of teaching.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, the Pro Vice Chancellor congratulated the selected teachers and told them that the greatest reward for a good teacher lies in the success of his/her students. He also said that teachers can be the role-models for the future generations.

Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar expressed his happiness on the selection of the seven students as teachers. He advised them to contribute to the development of the academic environment to their best possible extent of capacity and wished them success in all their future undertakings.

Prof. Tasi Kaye, Prof. in-charge of Placement Cell expressed his satisfaction over the success of the seven candidates in the maiden effort of the Placement Cell. Terming it a major success, Prof. Kaye said that he was sure that the newly-appointed teachers will contribute to the development of the society and the nation with all sincerity.

Dr. Miazi Hazam also congratulated the selected teachers and told them that teachers are lasting influence in the lives of their students. He also said that VKV has been carrying on its philanthropic activities in the state in various capacities and they should be proud of the fact that they are beginning their teaching career in an organization of such repute.

The appointment of seven students as teachers in a single recruitment process is a major achievement of the Placement Cell of Rajiv Gandhi University in its maiden effort. It is worthwhile to mention here that VKVAPT had approached RGU for organizing a recruitment drive for teachers and in this regard the Placement Cell of the University successfully organized written test and viva-voce for 49 candidates on the 7th of March 2021.

All the candidates who had qualified the written test were interviewed in five panels with experts from VKVAPT. The HR officer and Education Officer of VKVAPT from Dibrugarh were present during the entire selection process.

The results of the selection process were declared on the 2nd of April 2021 and seven candidates from Rajiv Gandhi University were selected to offer their services as teachers in the different VKVs spread across the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The seven selected candidates were from the Departments of Psychology, Education and MCA. The successful completion of the recruitment drive by the Placement Cell of RGU during this constraining period of the COVID-19 pandemic is a proof of the capability of the University.