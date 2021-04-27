Arunachal:  Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan ADG NCC NER  visits Tawang

TAWANG- Maj Gen Ananta Bhuyan, , ADG, NCC Dte NER, Shillong, visited Tawang on 26 April 2021 to review the NCC activities in the Districts of Tawang, West Kameng and East Kameng. He took the Guard of Honour by a contingent comprising of an all girl,senior wing, (SW) cadets from Dorji Khandu College and GHSS Tawang, of 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion.

He emphasised on the need for enrolment of motivated cadets in NCC in the region. Motivated NCC cadets should form the fabric of volunteers to assist the Civil Administration in times of crisis.and should take a lead in the social activities being performed in the region.

The General Officer motivated the Permanent Instructional Staff and the Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) and the CTOs to perform well in their duty and appreciated the financial assistance provided by the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh to the battalion which is unprecedented. He enphasised on the role of NCC in building the character and moulding the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The ADG called upon the schools and colleges to opt for NCC as espoused by the UGC and education boards as an elective subject, which will ensure that NCC activities are incorporated as part of the curriculum and not burden the existing curriculum, already strained by the pandemic

He exhorted that maximum cadets should appear for the Certificate exams after attending the camps / cadres, as many opportunities are being offered by both the State/Central govt for preference in Govt Jobs.