Arunachal:  Army organised veteran outreach programe in Rupa 

RUPA- Ball of Fire Division conducted a Veteran outreach program from 23 to 26 April 2021 covering a total of 20 villages in Rupa and Kalaktang tehsils of West Kameng District. The vehicle based team visited each village to interact with Veterans, Veer Naris and Next of Kin.

The unique concept of engaging them at their door steps with the strict precautions against COVID-19 was successful in avoiding large gatherings.

This benefitted the Veterans, Veer Naris and Next of Kin living in remote, inaccessible villages in the hilly region thus meeting the needs of the persons requiring it the most.

In addition to providing the medical assistance, the team also updated the database, noted grievances and educated the Veterans about various government schemes.

The Outreach Program is designed to reach every corner of the Divisions Area of Responsibility and will be undertaken in a systematic and planned manner while ensuring strict COVID protocols.