Arunachal: 4 including a women dead after car falls into Gorge near Kalaktang

KALAKTANG: At least four people including a woman were killed after a car fell into gorge near Kalaktang , informed an SSB Source.

According to source, At about 11:15 am today One light vehicle bearing no AR03- 4403 (Duster) was going to kalaktang area from Balemu side through OKSRT Road has uncontrolled and fall down into deep gorge (Approx. 100 Mtr) at Shiv Mandir area under kalaktang police station in West Kameng district .

After getting information QRT Team and rescue relief team of -61 Bn SSB reached to the spot and start rescue operations. The officiating commandant of 61 Bn is keeping close watch on this operation. All medical staffs and ambulance has been send to the spot.

According to spot information, Four persons ( 3 male and 1 female ) have been Sited in the vehicle, all persons found spot death in this incident.

The ocation of the incident is out of networking area. More details is awaited. if any one has the more information about this accident can share in comment box