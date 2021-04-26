Arunachal: NDRF Recoveres Body of drowned youth from Nao-Dihing River

NAMSAI- The body of 21-year-old youth Mankai wangpan, who had drowned in in Nao-Dihing river near banka bridge, Mahadevpur, in Namsai on Saturday Morning, was retrieved by a team of the NDRF on Monday.

As per NDRF sources, Today early morning a NDRF team moved from Mahadevpur cultural hall, where they stayed since yesterday to incident site at early morning and resumed search operation, with the help of boats and deep divers at about 6 am in the morning.

Within 15 minutes body of the drowned youth was retrieved by NDRF team. Te drowned youth named Mankai Wangpan aged 21 years, was a resident of Longding .

Mankai wangpan was drowned while bathing in Nao-Dihing river near banka bridge on Saturday Morning. The NDRF team was rushed Mahadev pur from Dehemaji of Assam. The team reached Namsai late night on Saturday and started search operations at very first light on Sunday. So far team had searched approx 3 km downstream of Nao-Dihing river, but they couldn’t locate the body on Saturday

Meanwhile, After that team completed some formality and handed over dead body to local police. The efforts of NDRF team was appreciated by locals and administration.