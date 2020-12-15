Vijayanagar violence:, out of 16 arrested, 3 send to police custody while rest to judicial custody-DIG (TCL)

ITANAGAR: A total of 16 people were brought to Miao on transit remand and produced before the magistrate in connection with the Vijaynagar violence case. Out of 16, the court remanded 3 people to three days of police custody and remaining to 14 days judicial custody,” informed DIG, Tirap, Changlang Longding (TCL), Kime Kaming on Tuesday.

Kaming said that out of 18 suspects rounded up in connection with the case, they had to let two go because one became ill and the other was a juvenile.

” Adequate force were deployed consisting of IRBN, CRPF including the local police to deal with any kind of situation. The atmosphere is tense yet situation is fully under control ” Kaming said.

Kaming also disclosed that a rally proposed today by Yobin Students Union (YSU) was also cancelled after a meeting was convened by Yobin Welfare Society (YWS) today.

Meanwhile, in a meeting convened today by Yobin Welfare Society (YWS), which was attended by society leaders, senior citizens, village Youths, Intellectuals etc. in the meeting people

After a threadbare discussion on prevailing situation they appealed state Government for solving the issue regarding the participation of Non- Indigenous in the local self Panchayati Raj system In Vljoynagar Jurisdiction area at earliest.