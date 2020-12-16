Arunachal: Aajeevika Grameen Express flagged off

Palin: In a small yet impressive ceremony, two vehicles were flagged off by Mrs. Yame Higio, Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ), Jamin today. The vehicles have been procured under the Aajeevika Grameen Express Yojana (AGEY), a sub component of DAY-NRLM (Deendhayal Antodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission).

The vehicles were released to Lumba Dene Acham Self Help Group under Lumba Primary Level Federation (PLF) and Dene Mangcham Ajin Self Help Group under Dokum Primary Level Federation.

Mrs. Higio congratulated both the PLFs for the new vehicles and asked them to use it properly for rendering services to the rural people and enhancing their connectivity. She also spoke on women empowerment and important role of women in all day to day activities.

Tojo Basar, Agriculture Development Officer and Miss Mobia Yassing, Block Mission Manager, Palin also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by Presidents and Secretaries of all Primary Level Federations under Palin Block, staffs of Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) amongst others.