Yoga is an inexpensive mode of wholesome exercise: Pema Khandu

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that “Yoga is an inexpensive mode of wholesome exercise. “You don’t need any equipment to practice Yoga and can practice it in any weather condition,”.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today joined the International Day of Yoga, first at the iconic Tawang Monastery with officials, school children, personnel of ITBP, SSB and BRO and monks and later at the Army Helipad with personnel of the 190 Mountain Brigade and NCC cadets, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said that Yoga is an ancient and complex practice, rooted in Indian philosophy, which began as a spiritual practice but became popular as a way of promoting physical and mental well-being.

“The modern lifestyle has taken a toll over our physical as well as mental health. In pursuit of wealth and success, health no more is in our priority list. Therefore Yoga is the only way for a healthy body and a healthy mind,” he observed.

He advised all, especially the youths and children, to make it a habit to practice Yoga every day and not confine it to only the Yoga Day.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives to garner intranational recognition for the ancient Indian art, Khandu informed that the day is celebrated every year since 2015 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

“Modiji, in his UN address in 2014, had suggested to observe the day on 21st June every year as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in several parts of the world,” Khandu informed.

He further informed that the day is being celebrated at 75 iconic locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang Monastery being one.

Speaking to the officers and jawans of 190 Mountain Brigade, Khandu said Yoga should be daily routine for army personnel posted at high altitude border posts.

“Besides being physically fit our jawans need to be mentally fit too and Yoga is the means to achieve it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khandu welcomed the central government’s decision to recruit ‘Agniveers’ through the ‘Agnipath’ project in all the three wings of the country’s defence force. He expressed optimism that soon the army, navy and air-force would be beaming with youth and energy.

He assured that ‘Agniveers’ after retirement will be given top priority in the state police services. He also added that those who would like to start their own business would be given priority through all state government flagship schemes.