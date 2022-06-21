Arunachal: Internal Yoga Day observed across the State

Story Highlights Every year 21 June is being observed and celebrated as International Yoga Day across the globe.

ITANAGAR- International Yoga Day Observed across the Arunachal Pradesh with Holistic Approach, The Chief Minister Pema Khandu took part in the yoga session at Tawang and appealed all to practice Yoga for a balanced health and wellness in life in life.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju led the IDY programme at Dong in Anjaw district. Dong is the easternmost village in the country near the point where India, China and Myanmar meet. It experiences the first sunrise in India, thus earning the nickname ‘India’s Land of the Rising Sun’.

At Golden Pagoda Temple, Tengapani in Namsai which was selected as one of the 75 iconic heritage sites of the country buzzed with thousands of participants. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and host of dignitaries took part in the yoga.

At Longding, MP Tapir Gao, Local MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, Bani Lego DC along with HODs, Officers and public participated in the IYD at Longding HQ.

At Ziro Tage Taki, Minister Agriculture, Horticulture, DC Bamin Nime and other HODs took part on Yoga day.

At Yazali, Education Minister Taba Tedir and ZPC Likha Sangchhore led the Yoga Day.

At Upper Siang Alo Libang, Minister Health WCD SJETA and DC attedted today.

At Miao, Minister Kamlung Mossang graced the occasion as chief Guest.

At Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering led the Yoga Day.

At Thrizino MLA Kumsi Sidisow attended the day as Chief Guest.

At Rupa MLA Dorjee Wangdi attended as the Chief Guest on the day.

At Civil Secretariat, Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Finance of the state led the Yoga Session and urged all to inculcate yoga as part of life.

At Arunodaya University Lekhi Village, NSS Cell of Arunodaya University conducted a 60 Minutes Yoga session. More than 70 participants took part with the 2022 Theme “Yoga For Humanity”.

International Yoga Day was organised by the Women Helpline-181 in association with many units run by Oju Welfare Association (OWA) at the Oju Mission School, Pappu Nallah, Naharlagun.

8 th International Day of Yoga, 2022 was celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi University campus in a befitting manner.The programme was attended by 350 participants which was a record number for the first time.

