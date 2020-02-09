State Journalists on East Arunachal Tour

Changlang

A 12 member media team including 5 female journalists who are on a one-week media exposure/ educational tour to eastern Arunachal reached Jairampur, Changlang District.

Embodying a theme, ” Look East”, the tour is led by Arunachal Press Club, president, Dodum Yangfo and being coordinated by Office Secretary, APC Jun Taki.

The purpose of the Tour is to make young journalists aware of the problems and issues faced by the people of the districts including development activities taking place and equip them with practical knowledge to compose development stories.

The team will be visiting Pangshu Pass, Namdapha Wildlife Sanctuary and World war II cemetery scattered around Jairampur ADC HQ on Monday.

From there the group will proceed to Anjaw on February 12, then to Lohit on February 14.

Meanwhile, APC, President, Dodum Yangfo has appreciated the ADC, Jairampur for arranging the accommodation.

The team members will alao interact the locals and learn the ground reality and other issues of different tribes, culture, tradition and habits and issues of community, tribes and society in the area.