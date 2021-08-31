Rashtriya Poshan Maah will be launched tomorrow across Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Rashtriya Poshan Maah will be launched on 1st September, 2021 across Arunachal Pradesh with the rest of the country under POSHAN Abhiyaan. This Poshan Maah will be celebrated whole month ending on 30th Sept, 2021.

Poshan Maah 2021 is planned around four major themes for promoting convergent action among all the partner Ministers/ Departments. The four themes for the month long celebrations are Plantation activity in form of POSHAN VATIKA, Yoga and AYUSH for Nutrition , Awareness and focus on locally available nutritious food and Drive for identification of SAM.

Meanwhile, a National Conference was organized to launch Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2021 on 30th and 31st August’2021 at Kewadia, Gujarat by GoI, MWCD. Mrs Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development, Govt. of India inaugurated the event and this event was attended by Alo Libang, Minister Women and Child Development, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh along with Dorjee Khandu Thungon, State Nodal Officer for POSHAN Abhiyaan Arunachal Pradesh.