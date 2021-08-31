Arunachal Governor B D Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Solung Festival Greetings 

ADVERTISEMENT

In his festival message, the Governor said that the Solung Festival is the embodiment of the Adi way of socio-cultural and religious life. The Adi community, since time immemorial, has been celebrating this festival with traditional gaiety and enthusiasm primarily to propitiate their deities, and beseech them for bumper harvest of crops, wellness of domestic animals, peace, prosperity and happiness of the people. The Solung celebration keeps alive the ancient traditions of the community. It’s most important adjunct is its intended extension to the younger generation for creating awareness and empathy amongst them for the endowed universal human bonding. Equally importantly this festivity promotes the benevolent relationship between man and nature. I am sanguine that our Adi elders will continue to urge the younger generations to follow the excellent traditions prevalent in their community, he said.

On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to ‘Kine Nane’, the Goddess of crops and prosperity, ’Dadi Bote’, the God of Animal kingdom,’Doying-Bote’, the God of Wisdom and all other benevolent deities to shower their blessings to the entire mankind and herald a long period of peace, progress and prosperity for one and all, the Governor wished in his message.

I also take this opportunity to urge my dear people of our State Arunachal Pradesh to observe all precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic by strictly adhering to COVID Appropriate Behaviour of effective use of face mask, frequent washing of hands, social distancing, i.e. ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori’ and taking the COVID protection vaccine, its two doses, at the earliest, without any apprehension of any kind, the Governor appealed.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Solung, the most important festival of the Adis.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages maintaining their unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping in tact our unity in diversity. I believe this celebration of Solung would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal,” he said in a message here this evening.

Khandu said that despite the COVID 19 pandemic, the spirit and energy of Solung will not dampen and called everyone to join the celebrations. He however requested the revelers to follow all the prescribed norms of COVID appropriate behaviour, so that the spread of the virus is avoided.