Arunachal:  Changlang people repaired a road on their own, Congress said BJP made them complete Aatmanirbhar

ITANAGAR- APCC Vice President, Mina Toko has taunted BJP and said that the “BJP has made the people of Changlang ‘Completely Aatmanirbhar’. Mina said this after a video showing villagers repairing a village road by themselves began circulating in social media.

BJP’s Government’s gross indifference to the remote villages of Arunachal Pradesh and its road connectivity is stark, said Mina.

Sharing the Video and Photographs of the villagers repairing the village road, to the media, Mina said that ” Since 2015, ordinary people have been forced to clear the damaged, dilapidated and ramshackle road in Old Changlang village, using whatever little means they could get. Every year, during monsoon, the road gets terribly damaged, making it extremely difficult for people to commute”.

It is then that the village youth and elderly alike, took the matter in their own hands. The local people are conducting the re-soiling and recarpeting of the road with bare sand shingle, that also brought with dumper (truck) provided by PWD Changlang on the request by village youth/intellectual of Old Changlang village.

Further Mina said that ” It is important to underline here is that village is near to a township but absolutely nothing has been done to improve its connectivity and infrastructure. Similar conditions prevail in other villages too in the Changlang block”.

“It is a daily struggle to commute between Changlang SP office to Khuchep village. The road has become a nightmare, especially for pregnant women, patients who need urgent medical help, and school going children and the elderly” said Mina.

It is high time the BJP Government wakes up from its deep slumber and starts working for the people. True to its hollow slogan, the BJP has made the people of this remote village ‘Completely Aatmanirbhar’, Mina said.