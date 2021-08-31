Arunachal: BJP leaders visit flood erosion side at Komlighat, Jarku

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A team of state BJP leaders led by Namsai MLA and state BJP General Secretary, Zingnu Namchoom, Vice President, Tarh Tarak and state BJP Secretary, Nalong Mize paid a visit to Komlighat river bank of Siang river to take stock of flood situation in Siang river and its erosion at Komlighat and Jarku village side.

The visiting BJP leaders felt the urgent need of construction of proper flood control at Jarku and Shamsan-ghat area so as to prevent further erosion of soil toward Pasighat township side and Advance Landing Ground/Pasighat Airport.

The visit to the flood erosion side by BJP leaders was necessitated due to direction of Chief Minister, Pema Khandu who is said to have serious concern about the flood damages by Siang river in East Siang district along both banks of right and right bank of Siang river, the sources informed this evening.

It is noteworthy to mention here that, places like Jarku, 21 Mile area under Pasighat and Sigar, Old Borguli, New Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing and Mer-Gadum under Mebo Sub-Division are adversely affected by flooding Siang river. While soil erosion at Sigar, Old Borguli, New Borguli, Seram, Namsing etc villages are maximum, the agricultural field/paddy paddy at Mer are submerged by the over-flooding/overflowing of Siang river due to rise of water level triggered by incessant rain from last several days.

Former 37th Pasighat West MLA cum spokesperson BJP for Arunachal Pradesh, Tatung Jamoh, East Siang District Zila Parishad Chairperson, Olen Rome, PMC Chief Councillor, Okiam Moyong Borang, BJYM East Siang President, Anga Taga, Mohila Mandal Morch President, Ponung Lego etc were also with the team.