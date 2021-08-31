Audi Crashes into an Electric Poll, 7 including 3 women dead

ADVERTISEMENT

BENGALURU- An Audi Car Q3 with a VIP number plate crashed into a pole and then went over a footpath, killing all seven young people inside, none wearing seatbelts. The incident took place on an 80 feet road in Koramangala at wee hours of Tuesday, 31 August.

According to the police, Six people, including three women, died on the spot, the seventh died in the hospital.

DMK MLA Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar and his wife Bindu were in the group. All were in their twenties, enjoying a late night joyride.

The other victims are Ishita, Dhanush, Akshay, Goyal and Rohit. They were all aged between 20 to 30 and were staying in paying guest accommodations in the city. Cops say two were from Kerala and one was from Karnataka.

The car was completely wrecked, its front part reduced to mangled steel.

A CCTV clip shows the moment the car smashed into the pole at Koramangala at a great speed, a wheel flying off.

The CCTV footage seems to indicate that it was raining when the accident took place.