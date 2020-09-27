Itanagar: Traffic management in ICR emerging as a big challenge for authorities

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar ( By- Manoj Singh ): Traffic management in the Itanagar capital Region ( ICR ) emerging as a big challenge for capital administration, police, and also Itanagar Municipal Corporation .

People who visited the capital city for their personnel , official work, or medical purposes first have to face the traffic jam right from Gopur Tinali to Mithun gate in Itanagar and Papu Nallah to Model village in Naharlaugn.

On the other side locals who travel Itanagar-Naharlagun-Itanagar through NH-415 has to face lots of inconveniences and also has to waste lots of time and energy and the extra fuel which burn during the traffic jam in the twin capital city.

There are several reasons which lead to traffic jam like bad road, lack of traffic management, lack of space for parking of normal vehicle who have some works at various points on the stretch as per the convenient and destination, increasing number of vehicle, using of unfit vehicle and remain idle on any place which has been witness time and again on daily basis.

Road side parking of private vehicles by those owners residing on both side of the road obstructing the free flow of traffic round the clock.

Lack of parking place in different shopping complex, and in the market area is also one of reason for traffic jam, because people visiting the road side shops compel to park their vehicle on the road side only.

The LMV parking lots at Bank Tinali also do not cater to the entire need of the parking of the vehicle in the area as the building is in bad shape and only one floor of the building is being used for parking of vehicle.

The present government is now constructing two nos of parking lots in Itanagar one at E SS Sector of which the space was provided by former Minister Late T C Teli and government Higher Secondary School, Itanagar for the purpose of constructing of parking lot while the other parking lots is under construction at the present Itanagar APST station at Ganga market.

Several drivers of commercial vehicle and owners allege that we are compelled and no other option to park our vehicle on the roadside either on national highway or in sector road only but due to lack of separate space like available in other city apart of ISBT/ISTT etc.

The locals allege that the authority should first evict the unfit vehicles lying on the road side of capital complex. Beside that dozens of Trucks/Buses and other commercial vehicle who always park their vehicle on both side of the road even in day and night. The authorities should allot temporary space for parking of these commercial vehicle.

“It is the need of the hour that “the capital administration, capital police, Itanagar municipal corporation, transport authority and various transport organization to work out a modalities to reduce traffic jam in the capital complex” .