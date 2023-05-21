Itanagar: Capital Complex Dree Festival Golden Jubilee, Day two of the tourney underway

ITANAGAR- Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) for the Apatanis of ICR is currently immersed in the penultimate year of the Dree Festival Golden Jubilee, marking fifty years of this vibrant cultural extravaganza. The festivities kicked off on May 20, 2023, at the Dree ground in Papu Nallah with an exhilarating Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament.

The tournament showcased the exceptional sportsmanship and talent of participants from various age groups. On the second day, the Table Tennis finals took center stage, culminating in an intense display of skill and determination. The results of the finals are as follows:

Veteran Singles: Winner- Mihin Tapin, Runner-up- N T Jose

Veteran Doubles: Winners- N T Jose and Hage Kojee, Runners-up- Koj Tarang and Narang Tani

Open Singles: Winner- Khoda Tapa, Runner-up- Bamin Gumbo

Open Doubles: Winners- Khoda Tapa and Hage Tapu, Runners-up- Bamin Gambo and Pura Butang

Hano Takka, the General Secretary of CCDFC 2023, expressed his satisfaction with the day’s events and the record-breaking number of participants. He also mentioned that the championship had to be extended by one more day due to the overwhelming number of matches, highlighting the immense enthusiasm surrounding the Dree Festival.

Under the theme “Cherishing the Living Tanw Culture,” this year’s celebrations aim to blend traditional values with modern activities informed Dani Sulu, the Chairman of CCDFC 2023. He also further expressed his hope in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage in this modern world juxtaposing traditions and modernity. He emphasised on the importance of integrating traditional practices with contemporary elements.

The closing ceremony of the Dree Festival Golden Jubilee will be graced by two esteemed senior citizens, Mr. Michi Kani, Tanw Senior Deputy Director (IPR) (Rtd) and Mr. Tage Tado, APCS (Rtd), Former Director (Transport), Sulu informed. He also added that the presence of two respected elders will add prestige and honour to the grand finale, showcasing the deep respect and admiration for the elders within the community.

As the Dree Festival continues to captivate attendees with its vibrant celebrations and sporting events, the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee remains committed to upholding the essence of the festival and ensuring its legacy endures for generations to come.