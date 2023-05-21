Arunachal: PAJSC’s 13 points demand is almost resolved- CM

ITANAGAR– Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the 13 points charter of demand placed by Pan Arunachal Pradesh Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) related to APPSC paper leakage case is almost resolved.

While addressing the state executive meeting of BJP, the chief minister on APPSC paper leakage case stated that “13 points demand placed by Pan Arunachal Pradesh Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) is almost resolved. But some individual in the name of paper leakage case try to derail the development activities in the state is unfortunate. The state government has tackled the matter of with an iron hand.

The one day State Executive Meeting of BJP, Arunachal Pradesh held at Jullang, Itanagar on 21st May 2023.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge said that Arunachal Pradesh is top ten state in the country in term of organization activities, he said that credit goes to all the karyakartas who tirelessly work for the party. State President urged all the Ministers and MLAs to support each and every program of BJP at the grass root level to strengthen the party organization in the state.

Tapir Gao MP said that there is thousands of success story of various program and its achievements which need to carry forward at the grass root level through karyakartas. He stressed on the strengthen the party organization in the state.