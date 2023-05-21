Weather report: IMD issued alert of rain, thunderstorm, hailstorm in northeast

ITANAGAR- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD ) has predicted moderate rain in the North East state for the next 6 days.

According to the forecast of the IMD, an alert of heavy rain has been issued at different places in Assam and Meghalaya till May 28. Apart from this, between May 22 and May 27, rain can be seen in Arunachal Pradesh.

At the same time, till May 28, moderate rain has been predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura. Light rain with hailstorm has been forecast in Sikkim including the eastern areas of West Bengal.

The possibility of lightning has been expressed. The wind will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

