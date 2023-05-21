ADVERTISMENT
North East

Weather report: IMD issued alert of rain, thunderstorm, hailstorm in northeast

The possibility of lightning has been expressed. The wind will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Last Updated: May 21, 2023
1 minute read
Weather report: IMD issued alert of rain, thunderstorm, hailstorm in northeast

ITANAGAR-   The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD )  has predicted moderate rain in the North East state for the next 6 days.

According to the forecast of the IMD, an alert of heavy rain has been issued at different places in Assam and Meghalaya till May 28. Apart from this, between May 22 and May 27, rain can be seen in Arunachal Pradesh.

At the same time, till May 28, moderate rain has been predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura. Light rain with hailstorm has been forecast in Sikkim including the eastern areas of West Bengal.

The possibility of lightning has been expressed. The wind will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Related Articles

The Indian Meteorological Department  has issued rain warnings in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. In Sikkim including South West Bengal, rain with thunder and lightning has been forecast.

Tags
Last Updated: May 21, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

IMD forecast Heavy rainfall to Northeast India over next 48 hrs

IMD forecast Heavy rainfall to Northeast India over next 48 hrs

Sikkim: 900 tourist stranded in Nathula due to heavy snowfall

Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Train to North East

Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Train to North East

BJP, allies retain Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly in Meghalaya

BJP, allies retain Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly in Meghalaya

Railways – The Engine of New Growth and Development in North-East India

Railways – The Engine of New Growth and Development in North-East India

Assam: Army PRO Detained In Suspected Woman Murder Case

Assam: Army PRO Detained In Suspected Woman Murder Case

Aruachal: TMWS memebers meet Dungse Rizin Dorjee Rinpoche at Buddhist Monastery in Rangapara Assam

Aruachal: TMWS memebers meet Dungse Rizin Dorjee Rinpoche at Buddhist Monastery in Rangapara Assam

Assam: 15 child labourers rescue in Dhubri

Assam: 15 child labourers rescue in Dhubri

Jetshen Dohna Lama of Sikkim wins 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

Jetshen Dohna Lama of Sikkim wins ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button