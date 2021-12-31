China deploys robot soldiers in Ladakh region

Story Highlights A report has claimed that the Chinese soldier is not able to live in high altitude and cold areas. That’s why China has taken this break for its soldiers.

NEW DELHI- China is once again deploying robot soldiers ( robots equipped with machine guns ) on the border with India, cherishing its nefarious dreams. In such a situation, near the mountainous region of Ladakh, China has now installed robotic machines in place of soldiers.

A report has claimed that the Chinese soldier is not able to live in high altitude and cold areas. Due to which the Chinese soldiers have to face great difficulties due to the cold and high altitude in the inaccessible mountainous area. That’s why China has taken this break for its soldiers.

The People’s Liberation Army has sent a large number of unmanned ground vehicles to areas close to Ladakh. In which 88 Sharp Claw unmanned ground vehicles have been deployed in Tibet and 38 of them have been deployed in the western side. The Sharp Claw can be controlled wirelessly.

Besides the unmanned ground vehicles, the PLA has the VP-22 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle. It can be used to move troops or as an ambulance. The VP-22 can carry about 15 passengers at a time. There are 70 VP-22s in Tibet, and as with the Sharp Claws and Mules, most of them– 47– are in the western sector.

With the specialised vehicles, about 200 Lynx all-terrain vehicles have been spotted, about 150 of them in the areas closer to Ladakh. They can be used for moving soldiers and supplies and as a platform for heavy weapons or for air defence weapons.