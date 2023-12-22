Arunachal: UYCZ committed to work for welfare of Ziro youth

ZIRO- The United Youth Club Ziro ( UYCZ ) will work for the cause of upliftment and development of youth of Ziro Plateau, said UYCZ chief patron and Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) former national secretary Nani Opo.

Launching the formation of UYCZ at a city hotel here yesterday, the BJP national youth leader Opo said UYCZ would not be a parallel body to any organization and UYCZ would instead supplement the activities of Tani Supung Dukung, the Apatani apex body, Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), Apatani Youth Association, Apatani Student’s Union and likeminded CBO’s and NGO’s of the plateau.

Sometimes there tend to be conflict of interests between various organizations due to multiplicity of works and this is where the role of UYCZ would be crucial to convince, enjoin and streamline the works of various organizations working for welfare of the people of the valley, explained Opo.

A conglomeration of prominent former youth and student leaders of Apatani community, the motto of UYCZ was to be a non-political organization committed to work for progressive upliftment of Apatani youth for a vibrant and better Ziro. UYCZ would also work for Apatani society on ‘mission mode and need basis’.

While Nani Opo was selected as the chief patron of UYCZ, former Apatani Student Union leaders Narang Chatung and Pura Pugang were selected as patron and general secretary respectively, while AAPSU leader Duyu Nama was selected as the president.

The UYCZ president and general secretary said through the platform of UYCZ the organization would make concerted efforts for all-round development and progress of the youth of the plateau using their vast past experiences in the youth and student union movements.