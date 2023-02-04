Arunachal: Training programme on Social Audit under MGNREGA held in Longding

LONGDING- A two-day District level sensitization training programme on Social Audit under MGNREGA, PMAY and other RD programs was successfully conducted at the Longding District headquarters for PRI’s CO cum Member Secretary, BDOs, Block Resource person (Social Audit unit cell), Village resource person and other functionaries.

State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj(SIRD&PR), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar had conducted Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) GoI, Sponsored 02 (Two) Days District Level Sensitisation on Social Audit for Longding District, from 03th -04th Feb’2023.

The training aimed to educate and create awareness among the attendees about the significance of social audits, social audit process, jansunwai, role and responsibilities of different stakeholders for the proper conduct of Social Audit in ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of rural development programs. The program was conducted with the objective of empowering the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct effective social audits in their respective areas.

During the training, Tamar Baki, Core faculty (Asst. Director) cum Course coordinator, SIRD&PR, shared their insights on the procedures, guidelines and best practices for conducting social audits and emphasized the importance of involving communities and stakeholders in the process. Participants were also trained on the use of various tools and technologies for data collection, analysis, and reporting.

The training received an overwhelming response from the attendees and received positive feedback for its impactful content and effective delivery. The participants appreciated the opportunity to enhance their understanding of social audits and expressed their commitment to incorporating the learnings in their future work. Total 76 nos of participants had been attended comprise of ZPMs, GPCs, Circle officers, BDO, Block Resource Persons (Social Audit unit ), VRP, BFT, GRS and PRIs Functionaries etc.

The Dakli Gara, PD cum DPDO, Longding District, has expressed its gratitude to all the attendees and the trainers for their active participation and support in making the program a success. Lohpong Wangham, ZPC, Longding District spokes committed to ensuring the effective implementation of rural development programs in the district and encourages the participants to take the lead in promoting transparency and accountability under Social Audit and take the benefit of this training programme.

In conclusion, the two-day training programme on Social Audit was a vital step towards strengthening the implementation of rural development programs in the district and ensuring their inclusive and effective implementation. The SIRD & PR, with Social Audit unit will continue to conduct such training programs in the future to further educate and empower the stakeholders.