Sports

October 20, 2022
Arunachal: Tissa Thunderbolts emerge as winner in the maiden TPL cricket tournament

ITANAGAR-    The Tissa Thunderbolts scripted history on Thursday as they won the maiden Tissa Premier League (TPL) T-10 Cricket Tournament, beating the tournament’s tough competitor Tissa Undisputed by 6 wickets in the grand finale held here at the B. PhEd ground.

Man-of-the-match Todak Riso hit the winning runs for the Thunderbolts in the 98-run chase, as the side reached a dominant victory.

Organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s Tissa Halls of Residence, the first season of the TPL, a T-10, 7-players game commenced on October 9 last and concluded today.

Altogether 5 teams took part in the tournament, including Lionhearts, Super Sixers, Killers, Undisputed and Thunderbolts.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to President-All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, Happy Toko said the oneness and brotherhood TPL brings among the research scholars pursuing various courses in RGU residing in Tissa Halls of Residence should be celebrated in everyday life and not just during the tournament.

Lauding the effort to bring together all sports enthusiasts under one umbrella, he further assured the gathering of AAPSU’s unconditional support to talented sportspersons.

 Briefing about the objective of the tournament, Committee Chairman Jacob Ngukir said the TPL was organized with an aim to bring together cricket aficionado scholars from different departments in the university and give them a memorable experience of playing a professional tournament.

Receiving the winning trophy on behalf of the team, Thunderbolts captain Kulenso Pul said “It was a very special tournament, which required immense coordination and hardwork. The resilience and tenacity demonstrated by the entire team to win all the robin rounds and the semi-final to emerge a winner today is commendable. Kudos to team Thunderbolts!”

The winning team took home the TPL-trophy and cash prize. Undisputed team that finished runners up took home a trophy and cash prize.

Meanwhile, Techi Sissal and Jumbom Lombi of Undisputed were declared the man of the series and highest wicket taker respectively.

October 20, 2022
