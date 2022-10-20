Arunachal Pradesh bags 3 Awards for excellence in PMAY-U implementation

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has bagged three awards for its excellence in taking ‘the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban ( PMAY-U ) to the target groups in “a wholesome ‘manner’, official sources said on Thursday.

‘The honours include: best award for conducting Information Education & Communication (IEC) ‘programme under PMAY-U, award for exemplary performance in implementation of PMAY-U, and Tawang district secured second position among the best performing Nagar Panchayats in the ‘North Eastern and Hilly States.

It is a matter of honour for us that Arunachal Pradesh has bagged three awards for taking the benefits of PMAY-U to the target groups in a wholesome manner: 1, Best Award for conducting IEC activities under PMAY-U, 2. Award for exemplary performance in implementation of PMAY-U, and 3. Tawang District secured the second position among the best performing Nagar Panchayat Category, in the North Eastern and Hilly States,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a social media post.

“The recognition and laurels further strengthen our resolve to ensure the implementation of PMAY-U is being carried out across Arunachal Pradesh in a seamless manner, as the welfare and {inclusive empowerment of our people is the key principle of our government,” Khandu said.

‘The CM also said, under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and able leadership of Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, the PMAY-U has today emerged as one of ‘the largest housing schemes of the world.

‘The awards were presented during the ‘Indian Urban Housing Conclave-20227, a three-day event being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Govt of India at Rajkot, Gujarat from October 19-21.

‘MoHUA has been implementing PMAY-U since June 2015 for providing all-weather pucca houses with all basic amenities for all eligible families beneficiaries in urban areas of the country. A total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the scheme; out of which nearly 105 lakh have been grounded for construction and more than 63 lakh have been completed and delivered to ‘the beneficiaries. The scheme has been extended upto 3st December 2024 to complete all ‘houses sanctioned till 31st March 2022, the ministry has said. ( Source- UNI )