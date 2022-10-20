Arunachal: Former Minister Karma Wangchu passes away at 86

TAWANG- Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Karma Wangchu, who was a renowned philanthropis died on Thursday at 86. He breathed his last in the early morning hours of 20th October 2022.

He was 86 years and is survived by his wife, three daughters, six sons and their children. Karma Wangchu was born in the Seru, Tawang District, Arunachal Pradesh in 1936.

He was the first person from Tawang District to become Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief over the demise of former minister and a reputed philanthropist of Tawang, Karma Wangchu, who breathed his last on Thursday morning at the age of 86.

In a condolence message, Khandu termed Wangchu an institution in himself, a great source of wisdom, vision and guidance.

“The life of Late Shri Wangchu ji will ever be a lesson and inspiration for us. Hailing from Seru in Tawang, he was 11 years old when our country became free in 1947. It was a tough and challenging time for our country.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has condoled the demise of former minister Karma Wangchu. The Governor said that in the demise of Wangchu, the State has lost a patriot, veteran political leader and a great philanthropist.

Extending his heartfelt condolence to the members of the bereaved family and admirers of Late Wangchu, the Governor offered prayers for fortitude for them to bear the irreparable loss and also for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Served as Pro-Tem Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Served as Minister for Health, Transport and Co-operation in the Government headed by Late Shri Tomo Riba. He was the first Minister from Tawang District. In his long political career, owing to the love of his people, he has not lost any elections. He gracefully retired from active politics in 1994.

As a representative of the public from 1978-1994, Late Karma Wangchu worked tirelessly towards preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage in the border areas of the State and diligently served the people at the grassroot. He was a pioneer in taking the Government policies and development schemes to the remotest corner and border areas of Tawang District.

At the age of 16, He undertook a trip to Lhasa on foot and was fortunate to have an audience with His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama at Potala Palace. The mutual bonding continued and was further cemented by the gracious visit of His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama to his residence at Tawang twice in the year 1997 and 2003.

As the Intelligence officer, he was posted along the McMohan line for intelligence gathering and reporting. He was on active duty during the 1962 aggression and was assigned the duty of intelligence gathering attached to the Indian Army in the areas like Bumla,Mago-Thingbu and Zemithang area.

As part of his philantrophic contribution, he has till date provided free education along with residential facilities to more than 1256 children, mostly orphans, destitutes and children belonging to very poor parents of the border villages like Mago, Thingbu, Zemithang of Tawang District.

In addition,18 (Eighteen) Students belonging to the poor families of the extreme border areas are being imparted with modern education, which is funded from his pensionary savings.

A devout follower of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and an ardent advocate of his teachings of Compassion, He till his demise was actively involved in philanthropic activities and took out time to work tirelessly towards preservation of the rich Monpa culture and traditions.