Arunachal: Govt school students invited to participate in the DLMC meeting

YUPIA- The District Administration Papum Pare invited children from government schools of Yupia to witness the District Level Monitoring Committee meeting( DLMC) held on Wednesday in the DC conference hall.

The DLMC meetings are held to review the financial and the physical progress of the ongoing central and the state sponsored schemes.

Chairing the meeting Sachin Rana, Deputy Commissioner opined that making DLMC meetings more participative will ensure transparency and accountability.

Also Watch Tawang’s History

“Our children, who are the future of the nation will get a first hand information on various Govt. Schemes,” he further stated while advising the children to disseminate the information to their parents, friends and neighbours and encourage them to avail the benefits.

DC Rana further advised the implementing departments to submit progress reports and utilization certificates timely and suggested all departments to have regular field verification of the projects and schemes sanctioned by the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Thereafter, he reviewed the progress of all the on-going projects under CSS, CM flagship programmes and other schemes to ascertain the actual status through power point presentation (PPT) by all the executing department.