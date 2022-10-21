ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army chopper carrying 2 crashes in Upper Siang district

October 21, 2022
ITANAGAR-  An army helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on Friday. According to reports, the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed near Chingging village.

The site of the crash is not connected by any road but a rescue team has been sent to the location, said Upper Siang senior cop Jummar Basar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Also Read-  Army chopper crash in Tawang, One pilot killed, another injured

The helicopter, carrying army personnel, was on a regular sortie after taking off from Likabali this morning before crashing at 10.43 am.

As there are no motorable roads leading to the village, except a hanging bridge, joint teams of both army and the air force are engaged in the rescue op. Local villagers are also said to be involved in the rescue work.

This is the second helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh in October.  Earlier this month, a pilot lost his life and several others were injured after a Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang.

