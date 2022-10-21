ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army chopper crashes near singging village, 2 bodies recovered

Defence PRO, Guwahati said that the accident took place 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district.

October 21, 2022
ITANAGAR-   Hours after an Army chopper crashed near singging village of Upper Siang district  in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, two bodies were reported to be found amid massive search operations.

The Chopper , as per official Army statement, “took off from Lekabali in the morning before it crashed at Migging (South of Tuting ).” “Search and Rescue under progress, Joint teams of Army and Airforce Launched. Other details followed,” a statement from the Public Relations Office read.

“The Search and Rescue parties have reached the crash site, The search is in progress, updates awaited,” it tweeted in another post.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu – reacting to the accident – wrote on Twitter: “Shocked to hear about the news of @adgpi. Advanced Light Combat Helicopter crash near Tuting area in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Army chopper crash in Tawang, One pilot killed, another injured

“The state government has rushed the rescue team to the accident site and providing all assistance,” he further wrote.

Earlier on October 5th,  a Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian Army pilot lost his life.

