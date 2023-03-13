ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Python rescued and relocated

Last Updated: March 13, 2023
1 minute read
ZIRO-  A giant python measuring 7 feet was rescued from Lumri village under Lower Subansiri District yesterday.

The python was seen curling at a culvert at the Lumri ring road yesterday morning by few villagers. The villagers then informed Lumri Natural Resource Committee (LNRC) which appraised the matter to Yachuli Range Forest Officer Likha Obi, who rushed to the spot with his team. The RFO requested the Itanagar Zoo authority for rescue and relocation of the python to which Itanagar Zoo curator Raya Flago dispatched a rescue team to the site.

The serpent was then rescued and brought down to Itanagar Zoological Park safely for its shelter. The Lumri villagers also informed that so far the snake had caused no harm to them or to their animals and fowls.

