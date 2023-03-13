Arunachal: Traditional games and sports competition held at Tawang

TAWANG- The Ex-servicemen welfare Association of Tawang with the assistance from the Indian army and District administration Tawang organised the 1st Rigzhung Tsemo Den-dur, traditional games and sports competition at Mentsemtse festival ground today.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner,Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo in presence of the Commander Tawang brigade, brigadier NM Bendigeri,SM, and other guests from army and civil administration.

In his inaugural address DC Tawang said that it is encouraging to see Ex Servicemen welfare Association of Tawang organising such event promoting traditional games, our veterans have served our nation with discipline and sincerity and we can learn so many things from their experience , DC appealed the veterans to extend their support in fight against plastic and other pollutants. He repeated his earlier appeal to the parents to promote local dialect and to speak in mother tongue with children at home. Speaking on archery he said this traditonal game shouldnt be limited to entertainment during lossar celebrations only, but we should encourage youngesters to take up this game as career.

Earlier Chairman ESMA Tawang, Thupten Wangdi in his speech informed that 12 team for archery and 5 team from veer Naris in lei and Thepi are participating in the competitions.

Commander Tawang brigade and Joint Secretary MMT Tawang block Sherap also spoke on the occassion.