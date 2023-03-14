ADVERTISMENT
Last date for Agniveer Recruitment extended

Last Updated: March 14, 2023
Last date for Agniveer Recruitment extended

ITANAGAR-  The last date for applying for Agniveer Recruitment 2023-24 has now been extended to 20th March 2023 by the Indian Army. The online application process started on February 16. The Army Agniveer online recruitment exam is scheduled to begin on April 17 onwards. The candidates need to be minimum of 17 years and maximum of 21 years to apply.

The official notification is available on joinindianarmy.nic.in, which has all the details regarding the posts, educational qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, pay scale etc.

Candidates can go through each notification for each zone. The candidates will be selected based on a written exam, PET and medical examination.

Agniveers, introduced first by the Government of India in 2022, serve for a tenure of four years that include training for six months followed by 3.5 years deployment. Agniveers are soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers. After retirement from the service, they have the opportunity to apply to continue in the armed forces.

Last Updated: March 14, 2023
