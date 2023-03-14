Arunachal: RRU Pasighat commenced capacity building program

PASIGHAT- Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus in Arunachal Pradesh has commenced a one-week capacity building program on “Internal and International Border Management” from March 13th, 2023. The program aims to equip the stakeholders including Défense and internal security personnel with essential skills and knowledge to effectively manage the border regions of India.

The inauguration session of the program was graced by Ms Neha Yadav IPS, Principal of Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh. Ms. Yadav shared her valuable experiences and insights regarding the challenges faced by the security forces during international border management, especially in the Eastern parts of India. She also encouraged the students to visit the native border districts of Arunachal Pradesh, learn their native languages and lifestyles, and deepen their understanding of the border regions.

The event was attended by Avinash Kharel, Director of RRU Pasighat campus along with different dignitaries from various fields. Avinash Kharel discussed the significant role of Rashtriya Raksha University in organizing these kinds of training programs and contributing to India’s national security which will yield positive outcomes in long run.

The one-week capacity building program will include multiple specialist speakers from different facets of the Armed Forces such as the Indian Army, Border Security Force, Air Force, and Navy, as well as Academicians from defence backgrounds. These experts will deliver sessions on various topics related to different aspects of Internal and International Border Management in India.

This capacity-building program is a significant step towards developing the necessary skills and expertise to manage the border regions of India effectively. It is an excellent opportunity for participants to learn from experienced professionals and gain valuable insights into the intricacies of border management.