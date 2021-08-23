Arunachal Pradesh to Witness Heavy Downpour from August 24-27

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The intensity of the rainfall is set to increase, with isolated very heavy falls expected to lash Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya between Tuesday to Friday, August 24-27.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rains with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over Northeast India until Tuesday, August 24.

Furthermore, isolated extremely heavy falls may also bombard Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday, August 25.

In view of these predictions, all the aforementioned states have been placed under an orange alert for this forecast period. The alert urges residents to ‘be prepared’ for rough conditions. However, the advisory level may get upgraded further if the weather conditions intensify.

As per The Weather Channel’s met team, 5-day total precipitation of over 250 mm is expected across these states. The rainfall activity over the region will be at its peak from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the state of Assam will be particularly vulnerable to flooding.