Arunachal: Zemithang to soon get Open Garden Gym and Archery Stadium, MLA Jambey Tashi inspected construction sites

ADVERTISEMENT

ZEMITHANG- Jambey Tashi, MLA Lumla Inspected the ongoing projects of a Open Garden Gym and Archery Stadium in Zemithang.

The Open Garden Gym, planned alongside the majestic Nyamjangchu river, on a scenic locus with ample of fresh air, will propagate health consciousness among the teens and adults alike, the MLA Said.

Archery is the favourite sport of Monyul region as it is well connected with the culture and tradition of the Monpas. According to MLA, the archery stadium will provide platform for the youth to showcase their shooting skills and encourage them to take up archery and sports as a career

Sports and exercise are the prime medium to shape and mould the youth into responsible and law abiding patriots. It will also help in keeping the youth at bay from drugs, tobacco and alcohol, said MLA Jambey Tashi .

“I am highly elated that the denizens of Zemithang Circle are humongously development centric and voluntarily providing lands for developmental projects and infrastructural development” said Tashi .

He hope that ” other villages will also follow suit and cooperate similarly with positive attitude and mindset for the prosperity and welfare of all”….