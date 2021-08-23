Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl onboard US evacuation flight from Kabul

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- An Afghan woman on Saturday ( August 21, 2021 ) gave birth to a baby girl on board a U.S. evacuation aircraft from Kabul, the U.S. Air Force said. The woman was part of a group fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.

During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.

The Air Mobility Command of the US Air Force shared the pictures of the medical support personnel helping the Afghan mother off a US Air Force C-17, moments after she delivered a child.

Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition.