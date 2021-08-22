Arunachal: Tassar propose to setup KKDTCS for promotion of traditional Culture

ADVERTISEMENT

TARAJULI- The representatives of civil body organizations a meeting here on Sunday, chaired by Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar proposed to set up Kurung Kumey District Traditional Cultural Society (KKDTCS) to promote traditional culture.

Tassar, second time lawmaker, in his address, said “Gandhiji once said India lives in villages for which I advocated in state assembly ‘back to village’ which holds the base for all-round development. Villagers are suppliers of all ram materials and chief manpower for making finishing products in urban areas. Thus, villages should be turned self-employment hubs through innovative integrated farming for making all villagers part of nation building.”

The venue, an area of about 60 bigha land here along Assam-Arunachal boundary, about 12-km from Banderdewa, has been turned into an integrated farming and fisheries, poultry, piggery and duck rearing are in offing.

“My concept includes promoting indoor and outdoor games and sports for which state chief secretary has assured to provide coaches to ensure that all youth remain fit and healthy partners of development, he said, adding that the district unit of Arunachal Olympic Association would promote indoor and outdoor games.

Citing the example of Bengia Tani of Koloriang, who won gold medal in National Youth Weightlifting Championship held at Patiala recently, he said that there are no organized practices for games and sports for the budding talents to surface. Thus, all support would be extended for their growth.

The state faces fund crunch for which accountability is essential, he said, and referred to civil security deposit practice of former Congress Govt. But present BJP Govt led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu had to overcome huge liabilities of past Govt before facilitating good governance. He is also launching one after another unique schemes for the people in grassroots level to benefit. The last Cabinet decisions are examples, he said.

“Development process should include all sections including illiterate, qualified unemployed, women, intellectuals and experts in my very remote district to make it sustainable process in this competitive era, he reasoned.

Terming culture as identity of indigenous people, he said that steps have to be taken for its popularization and protection irrespective of religions practices by the people as Nyishis follow age-old customary traditions and culture, he said, adding it is time to forgo the negative aspects of culture for social transformation. The folk song writers and singers depicting the social strata are vanishing which have to be promoted too.

“Any social sanction by you all is for greater welfare of our society but customary laws should be unified, Panchayati Raj institutions and Gaon Bura Associations should solve all problems with mutual understanding for the people to live in peace and social harmony, lest the future generations blame us,” he added.

ZPC Dare Mada (Yangda), ZPMs Tolum Takar (Damin) & Pisa Yaha (Sarli), Yomdo Tadu (Passang), Hiba Memak (Sangram) & Tadar Tadey (Nyapin), senior language officer Bengia Kabnang, among others, taking part in the discussion, unanimously proposed a Panchayat Bhawan and Rs 5 crore for acquisition of land in district HQs for giving allotment to business community and non-resident of Koloriang, including Home Minister Banag Felix.