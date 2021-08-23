Assam: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal Brought to War Memorial at Guwahati 

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- Swarnim Vijay Mashaal symbolising India’s triumph over Pakistan in 1971 war was brought to War Memorial at Digholi Pukhuri, Guwahati today in a formal ceremony organised by 51 Sub Area.

The Victory Flame was received by Mr Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA, East Guwahati in presence of a large gathering of Defence Personnel, War Veterans, NCC Cadets and civilians. Band of BSF was in attendance and played martial tunes in sync to commemorate the solemn occasion.

Reception of Victory Flame was preceded by ‘Wreath Laying’ ceremony by Mr Siddhartha Bhattacharya in reverence to our fallen heroes who made the supreme sacrifice.

Victory Flame is travelling in all four cardinal directions in the country commemorating the “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” and will move on 24th August 2021 to parts of North Assam.