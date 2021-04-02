Arunachal: One dead another critically injured in Potin road accident

YAZALI- One person died and another critically injured in a road accident near Potin under Yazali Police station of Lower Subansiri district today afternoon. Informed an official.

Yazali Police station officer, Inspector T Pasor informed that that as per information to Yazali police station the accident took place in afternoon around 1.30 PM wherein a Wagon R Car coming from Itanagar toward Yazali meet with a fatal accident.

The Wagon R Car bearing registration no AR 06 4494 was coming from Itanagar leading toward Yazali and after crossing Potin the vehicle fell down from the roadside and rolled down around 80 meter below in which the occupant succumbed to his injury while the driver received serious injury who was evacuated to TRIHMS for treatment and stated to be in critical condition. .

The owner Likha Tala of the vehicle was driving the vehicle while the decease person is yet to be identified.

It is assumed that the decease is an APST and may be employed in road construction work but till late evening no one has reported about missing of said person and message has been send across the state for identification.

The body is being sent to government hospital, Ziro mortuary for next 72 hours and after the body would be disposed off as per law. OC said.

He appeal the people for help in identification of the deceased person.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Yazali police station vide case no 3/2021 u/s-279/ 337/338/304 (A) IPC and further investigation is on. OC further said.

It is also suspected that some big boulders may has hit the vehicles and due to its impact the vehicle has fell down to the deep valley but it is a matter of investigation. OC added.