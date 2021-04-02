Arunachal: APB&OCWWB, AAPLU organise mass awareness, health checkup camp at Bhalukpong

BHALUKPONG- The Arunachal Pradesh Building & Others Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) with collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) Bhalukpong unit has organised a mass awareness, and health checkup camp and free distribution of medicines to workers community in Bhalukpong of West Kameng district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering at community hall here, Nyato Dukam, MLA from Talhia constituency who is also the Chairman of APB&OCWWB said that “World is changing very fast and due to technology intervention everything has been modifying in modern world but the value of the energy and manpower put forward by the labour and workers community cannot be misunderstand and disregarded so it is the need of hour to modify ourselves and accordingly the dignity of labor is not disregarded by any one”. He said.

There has been information of several mismanagement of fund in the name of creating infrastructure in various parts of state. A enquiry has been ordered and investigation is going on. No one will speared if found involved in mismanagement of fund. Dukam said.

Rupees 1 crore has been disbursed In last couple of month for education assistance benefit to the children of registered workers, while medical assistance has been disbursed of around Rs. 50 lakhs. Dukam said.

AAPLU President Dana Tadu in his address said that ” several infrastructure created by board has been encroached, which need to be returned to the board.

The officers who has been engaging the labourers/workers in their private works which need to be discarded by one and all. Said Tadu.

Bhalukpong EAC Kesang Goiba, APB&OCWWB Registering officer (RO) Bomdila Niku Killo, RO Bhalukpong Atul Chanrang, Zonal Secretary Sonam Bagang, West Kameng district unit President Nikon sangchoju, Balukpong block president Dilip khaduju among other also address the gathering and all motivated the workers community to get themselves registered with labour board.

The AAPLU East Kameng district President, Tawang district President, Lower Siang district President, HoDs of Bhalukpong administrative circle, local leaders elected PRI leaders and workesr community from several works department and unorganized sector of the area were present on the occasion.