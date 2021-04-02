Arunachal

Arunachal: study hard because hard work is the only key to success, Dakpe advises to students

April 2, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: study hard because hard work is the only key to success, Dakpe advises to students

RAGA-  The Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe on Wednesday has appeal the parents of school going children’s to visit the school, meet the teaching faculty  and update themselves of their wards education progress

Dakpe was addressing the inaugural ceremony of KGBV Type-IV 100 bedded girls hostel udner Samagra Shiksha/ISSE at Government Higher Secondary School, Raga in Kmale district.

Dakpe advised students to study hard because hard work is the only key to success in life. Students must maintain Guru Shishya Prampara and respect to teachers. He advised  student to participate co curriculum activities and maintain discipline to become a good human being to serve the society. he said.

Dakpe requested the DDSE  Raga to follow the  New Education policy guidelines. Students will be provided free ration for 100 girls. He also requested the DDSE to utilized the fund provided in best possible way so as the education scenario of the newly born district will grow.

All the HOds, elected PRI leaders, NES  executive members of Kamle District unit also present.

Tags
April 2, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button