Arunachal: study hard because hard work is the only key to success, Dakpe advises to students

RAGA- The Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe on Wednesday has appeal the parents of school going children’s to visit the school, meet the teaching faculty and update themselves of their wards education progress

Dakpe was addressing the inaugural ceremony of KGBV Type-IV 100 bedded girls hostel udner Samagra Shiksha/ISSE at Government Higher Secondary School, Raga in Kmale district.

Dakpe advised students to study hard because hard work is the only key to success in life. Students must maintain Guru Shishya Prampara and respect to teachers. He advised student to participate co curriculum activities and maintain discipline to become a good human being to serve the society. he said.

Dakpe requested the DDSE Raga to follow the New Education policy guidelines. Students will be provided free ration for 100 girls. He also requested the DDSE to utilized the fund provided in best possible way so as the education scenario of the newly born district will grow.

All the HOds, elected PRI leaders, NES executive members of Kamle District unit also present.