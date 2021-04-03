Assam: ULFA (I) releases one abducted employee of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure

DIBRUGARH ( By Anil Poddar ) The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) has released one of the two abducted employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure limited- Pranab Kumar Gogoi . Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Ram Kumar Both the employees of Quippo were abducted by the banned outfit on December 21.

Earlier Gogoi’s mother and wife, through a Guwahati-based television channel, urged Barua to release him immediately.

Delhi-based Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd’s drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi and radio operator Ram Kumar were abducted at gunpoint from the drilling site in Innao area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on December 21 last year.

This is a developing story (More details awaited )