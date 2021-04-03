Arunachal: Free Medical Camp under MMRK held at RHO village under Mogto constituency

TAWANG- A free medical camp under Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh (MMRK) was conducted today at RHO village under Mogto constituency. The medical team comprising of Specialists like Medicine, Gynaecologist, Eye, Paediatrician, Orthopaedic, and dental from KDS District Hospital Tawang was led by District Medical Officer Dr.Wangdi Lama. While Zila Parishad Chairperson Shri Leki Gombu and EAC Thingbu Shri Pemtan Monpa also attended the camp.

As per Schedule of free medical camps under MMRK issued earlier,today’s medical camp was supposed to be held at Thingbu village ,but couldnt be materialised due to road blockade informed Dr.Thuten Tsering Nodal Officer for the MMRK Camps KDS District Hospital Tawang.

Speaking on the occassion ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu conveyed his gratitude to the medical team and assured that he will provide all support from his own and shall try to accompany the medical team from next camp onwards as far as possible.He also conveyed his gratitude to the villagers for arranging delicious lunch to the medical team.

Pemtan Monpa EAC Thingbu took his first dose of COVID vaccine in todays camp to encourage villagers to come forward and take the vaccine.

A total of 186 villagers from Rho and Jangda village took benefit from todays medical camp at Rho.

45 laboratory tests,27 ECG,11 Vector Borne Disease screening and 40 refraction test with free distribution of spectacles were done.While 153 citizens of above 45 years of age got covishield vaccine in todays free medical camp at Rho Village.

The villagers of Rho village arranged lunch for visiting medical team and other participants,and also offered khada(scarf) to all,to show their gratitude.