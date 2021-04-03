Arunachal: Governor BD Mishra visits the National War Memorial

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Red.) visited the National War Memorial, New Delhi on 3rd April 2021. The Governor laid wreath at the eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid homage to the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of the Nation in armed conflicts in defence of India.

Spread over 40 acres of land near India Gate, New Delhi, it has names inscribed at the memorial in golden letters of armed forces personnel killed during the armed conflicts with Pakistan and China as well as the 1961 operation in Goa, Operation Pawan, counter insurgency operations in Sri Lanka and other operations such as Operation Rakshak.

Name of the gallant son of Arunachal Pradesh Havildar Hangpan Dada Ashoka Chakra (posthumous) of the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army is a conspicuous name there. Havildar Hangpan Dada was awarded India’s highest peacetime military decoration in August 2016.

Earlier, the Governor and his wife Mrs Neelam Misra were received and conducted around the highly impressive memorial layout by Brig Baruah, Brig Ceremonial of 18 Maratha.

The Governor signed the visitors’ book kept at the War Memorial and wrote touching lines for the martyrs. He wrote, “Martyrs ! With great pride, I salute your bravery, gallantry and supreme sacrifice, which you made for the cause of the country, You shall always be our role model. We promise to emulate your patriotism and your devotion to duty”.