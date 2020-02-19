Arunachal: NITI Aayog’s Atal Tinkering Lab inaugurated at Chowkham

Namsai

The Deputy Commissioner of Namsai District, Bijoy Talukdar inaugurated Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at Govt H S School Chowkham. The function was attended by T Pabin DDSE, T Tamuk Principal, T Wange Advisor (NE) Skyrim Innovation, Chow Jeniya Namshoom SMDC Elite Member, Akhtar N Ahmed Robotic Engineer & Trainer among others.

On the occasion, the DC interacted with the students and witnessed their innovative projects. He also inspected different types of modules and sensors, the 3 D printer, drone, etc. He especially mentioned the name of ATL Incharge Azingna Khamho & Surchand Singh for their hard work and dedication.

Principal T Tamuk stated that Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has conveyed best wishes to the school fraternity on the successful commissioning of ATL in the school.

Mr Wange during his speech stated that ATLs have been set up in the selected schools of North East region to foster curiosity, creativity & imagination in young minds and to inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning etc. It is fully funded by NITI Aayog under Atal Innovation Mission with an object to cultivate maximum number of children as neotic innovators.

He further added that Skyrim Innovations have set up two more ATLs recently – one at Arunodhay HSS Itanagar and the second at Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati.