Arunachal: Protest March against Minor’s Rape Case of Longding

Longding

People of Longding on Tuesday took out a protest march against the minor’s rape case in Niausa village on February 4. They also registered their protest against the alleged failure of the police to arrest two accused who are still absconded.

The protest march was organized by the All Wancho Women Welfare Society, the rally saw the participation of members of the Longding District Students’ Union, the Wancho Students’ Union, the NSU, and the Wancho Council.

The protestors demanded early arrest of the culprit and awarding him stringent punishment as per the law.

It must be noted here that ” The Longding police have already arrested five persons for providing shelter a minor’s rape accused Jewang Wangsa and his friend, Nowli Wangsu. Both are absconding since 4 February after the rape of a minor at Niausa village in Longding district. police has announced a reward of 20 thousand rupees on him.

