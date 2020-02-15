Arunachal: 5 arrested in Minor’s Rape Case of Longding

Longding

The Longding police arrested five persons for providing shelter a minor’s rape accused Jewang Wangsa and his friend, Nowli Wangsu. Both are absconding since 4 February after the rape of a minor at Niausa village in Longding district. police has announced a reward of 20 thousand rupees on him.

The five arrested persons are all relatives of the two accused. They have been identified as Taiwang Wangham (55), Jingkhaw Wangcha (40), Phegam Wangsa (20), Chapha Wangpan (19), and Wanglam Wangsu (28), all from Mintong village.

It must be mention here that the Longding police rescued a minor girl resident of Niausa village, who was kidnapped on Tuesday night and allegedly raped. The accused is absconded, police has announced a reward of 20 thousand rupees on him.

Meanwhile the five persons arrested under Section 365/354B/376 (2) (i)/212/195 A IPC, r/w Section 6 of the POCSO Act and have been sent to judicial custody, the police informed.

