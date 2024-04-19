Arunachal
LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins for Arunachal Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2024
Of the 133 candidates, 50 have been fielded by the ruling BJP, 19 by the opposition Congress...............
Voting begins for Arunachal Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2024: Simultaneous Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats – Arunachal West and Arunachal East Parliamentary constituencies — along with 50 assembly seats began today.
LIVE UPDATES –
11:00 AM
09:00 AM
Voting underway all over state for Arunachal Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2024
08:00 AM-
- Of the total 60 assembly seats in the state, BJP candidates in 10 seats including Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Mukto seat) and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (Chowkham seat), won unopposed.
- A total of 8.92,694 voters including 4,54,256 women, will decide the fate of 133 candidates contesting for the 50 assembly seats and 14 candidates vying for the two Lok Sabha seats.
Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel
- Of the 133 candidates, 50 have been fielded by the ruling BJP, 19 by the opposition Congress, 14 by the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), 20 by the National People’s Party (NPP), 11 by the People’s Party of Arunachal and the remaining by the other local parties and independents.
- Though there are 14 candidates contesting in the two Lok Sabha seats, the main contest is expected to be between Union minister Kiren Rijiju and state Congress president and former chief minister Nabam Tuki for the Arunachal West seat while in the Arunachal East seat the main fight would be between the BJP’s sitting MP Tapir Gao and ther Congress’ Bosiram Siram, a former minister.
- Though the NPP led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma put up 20 candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, the party announced its support to the BJP Lok Sabha candidates in the state — Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao.